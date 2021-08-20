https://bigleaguepolitics.com/rino-rep-peter-meijer-says-he-would-be-honored-to-welcome-dangerous-afghan-refugees-into-the-states/

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) says that he would be “honored to welcome” Afghan refugees from the third-world battlefield into the U.S.

Meijer, whose family is worth millions from a Michigan-based supermarket chain, does not appear as if he will welcome the refugees into his mansion or any of the mansions owned by his family members. They will live safely in their gated communities while Americans have to deal with potential terrorists in their communities.

“This is a photo of a plane load of Afghan allies who risked their lives to help protect American troops. Who braved assassination threats by the Taliban because they believed in America and trusted us to look out for their safety. I would be honored to welcome them,” Meijer said in a response to a post by NewsMax host Steve Cordes.

Meijer’s primary opponent in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional district, Tom Norton, a veteran who served in Afghanistan, issued a blistering response to Meijer’s call for refugees.

“I served in Afghanistan during the Forever War, and while I know there are some individuals who were helpful to the US, there were many more who were supposed “allies” but would execute American soldiers from behind. The world has also just witnessed the rape of a 13- year-old girl by three Afghani refugees in Austria. We don’t want that happening here in the US, Norton said.

“The correct solution is to resettle any Afghan refugees in a neutral third country like Jordan with a culture more compatible with their own. The Biden Administration has already stated that new, freedom-loving Cuban refugees escaping Communism will not be settled in the United States but in a third country; why should unscreened Afghans get a free ticket to Grand Rapids?” Norton continued.

“When Peter Meijer voted to impeach President Trump, I knew that wouldn’t be the last of his betrayals, and now he has confirmed it. I look forward to debating him – if he has the courage to face me – on this and many other issues where he puts America last and I put America, and Americans, first,” he added.

Big League Politics has reported on how refugees are typically unvetted when they are resettled into the U.S. at great expense to the taxpayer:

“The NBC News report demonstrated that the refugee industry, particularly in the countries of Kenya, Uganda, Yemen, Ethiopia, and Libya, were rife with corruption and bribery. CIS researcher Nayla Rush examined at the data pertaining to refugee resettlement in the U.S. from those countries.

Her findings were troubling:

In FY 2019, the United States resettled 2,756 refugees from the processing centers in Kenya, Uganda, Yemen, Ethiopia, and Libya.

A total of 1,914 UNHCR staff members work at the refugee processing centers, of whom 79 percent (1,506) are national staff and 21 percent (408) international staff.

The average Transparency International average corruption score in 2018 for the five countries was 23.6/100 (the lower the number the more corrupt). The average ranking of these five among the 180 ranked countries was 150.6 out of 180 (180 being the most corrupt country in the world — Somalia). For comparison, the United States had a score of 71/100 and ranked 22nd out of 180 countries.

The United States is the top funder of UNHCR activities in four of the five countries.

Rush also found that the agencies that receive federal cash to conduct this glorified human trafficking operation – organizations such as the Church World Service, the International Rescue Committee, and the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society – are likely putting national security at risk in order to line their own coffers.“

Meijer is proud to weaken American national security so he can play to the media that pats him on the head for his opposition to President Trump. He is somehow even worse than Justin Amash, who Meijer lied to his constituents about in order to replace him.

