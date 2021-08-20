https://noqreport.com/2021/08/20/russia-says-soros-funded-bard-college-threatens-its-government/

Bard College has become the first American higher education institution to be officially banned from Russia.

In June, the government placed it on the list of “ undesirable ” organizations, officially ending their relationship with the country.

This announcement came as a shock to Bard. The administrators are disappointed in the abrupt end to the program, which has given over 2,000 degrees to Russian and international students.

In a statement to The New York Times , Bard’s president Leon Botstein expressed his lament at these new developments, “If it doesn’t get reversed — because it’s a mistake — it will have a corrosive effect on any kind of scientific, cultural or educational cooperation.”

Bard administrators believe that this is the result of rising international tensions between the United States of America and Russia. Bard had also been attempting to scale up its program at St. Petersburg State University, according the Times report.

According to News 12 Brooklyn , Jonathan Becker , Bard College’s vice president of academic affairs, said, “We think it’s no coincidence that our name was added to the list just after the Biden/Putin summit, and immediately after, the U.S. had imposed additional sanctions on Russia…A second reason is that there’s internal […]