https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/san-diegans-rip-apart-county-democrats-medical-mandates-watch/

Matt Baker who is a well-known resident out of Ocean Beach gave a passionate speech pushing back on vaccine passports.

While blowing into the microphone to make it sound like wind, Baker wanted the board to know, ‘That’s the wind of time. That’s the wind of history. That’s the wind blowing through your ancestor’s bones begging you to do the right thing.”

“Sir, can you please state your name for the audio record?” one county board member asked.

“That is the wind that Matt Baker is calling upon, from Ocean Beach, the wind is blowing through the Black people, through the White people, through the Chinese people, through the Mexican Americans, to the people that built this building with their bare hands to raise up this nation. They are begging you and they are blowing through your veins and they should be putting a tingle up the spine of your back and they should be begging you to do the right thing. You’re about to open a pit of hell,” Baker stated in response.

TRENDING: Jovan Pulitzer Reveals It’s Not the ‘Watermarks’ on the Ballots – It’s Better (VIDEO)

San Diegan Matt Baker blasted the Democrat-led County Board for continuing to impose mask and vaccine mandates.

“You do not get a vaccine passport put on us! You know, as the population who’s in control, you know, that the people who are the politicians, once you get a power, you will never relinquish it. Do you think that the four feet of marble that holds you above high in this chamber will help you from the fate of humanity which you are unleashing!? NO! IT WON’T!” Baker continued.

“Your children and your children’s will be subjugated! They will be asked, how many vaccines have you had? Have you been a good little Nazi? Hail Fauci! Hail Fauci! Hail Fauci! There’s been a lot of talk about the Nuremberg Code. Well, I brought you a copy. You are all in violation of Section One. Yes, you Dr. Wooten! You are in violation of the Nuremberg Code, which is the international law! The definition-. We shall not be coerced. All of this is coercion. The vaccine passport is coercion, and the penalty for violating the Nuremberg code is-!” Baker added before being cut off.

“I was playing high-end travel volleyball. I had to quit that because the clowns running the league follow the stupid rules that you guys put out. Wearing a mask while playing volleyball?! What could be more ignorant and unhealthy?” one 16-year-old athlete shared.

“99.998% survival rate of kids, if they get it, is how they’re made. That the fact that we can, like there’s several of you in masks, and there’s several of you that aren’t in masks. What the hell is that about? How the hell? Does anybody not reconcile that?” Dr. Stanton Home questioned the board.

Watch San Diegans Rip Apart County Democrats Over Medical Mandates below:

_______________________________________________

Download ‘The Scoop TV’ video streaming app, the Conservative Alternative to Netflix!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

