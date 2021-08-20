https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/san-francisco-starts-vaccine-checks-at-restaurants-bars-and-gyms/

Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco will be required to show they are fully vaccinated against COVID, when one of the nation’s most stringent restrictions takes effect today.

Restaurant and bar owners said they’ve contacted people who reserved tables to remind them of the new rule that begins Friday, and plan to have extra staff at the front door to verify people’s proof of vaccination, making sure it matches their identity cards.

“There’s definitely some anxiety around how it’s all going to work,” said Pete Sittnick, a managing partner of Waterbar and EPIC Steak restaurants on the city’s waterfront.

He anticipates a slowdown in checking in guests, possible pushback from diners who disagree with the requirement and awkward scenarios where someone shows up without proper documentation.

“The good thing is, if somebody doesn’t have their verification of vaccination they can still eat outside. There is an option and we just need to be ready for different scenarios,” Sittnick said.

Mayor London Breed announced the requirement more than a week ago.

