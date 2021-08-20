http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/a0X3OT3OIn0/

Mike Richards is officially out as Jeopardy! host following mounting scandals, and Twitter is having a field day.

“It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” he said in a Friday statement, adding, “I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”

In addition to the scandals, including derogatory jokes Richards made in 2013 and two discrimination lawsuits he faced while working for The Price is Right, Richards hosting gig was also in jeopardy due to reports that, as an executive producer, he rigged the search in his favor.

While Richards is stepping down as host, Sony Pictures TV clarified in a statement that he will remain an executive producer on the show:

Mike Richards will seemingly remain EP on #Jeopady. Sony Pictures TV statement: pic.twitter.com/0ew2ELBasP — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) August 20, 2021

“Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the Jeopardy! team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced,” read the statement. “It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect.”

Following news of Richards’ departure, Jeopardy! themed jokes flooded Twitter — along with speculation regarding who will replace him as host, with LeVar Burton and Ken Jennings topping most lists:

Answer: Chose and un-chose himself to be Jeopardy host after a history of misogynistic comments Who is: Mike Richards — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) August 20, 2021

Today’s Final @Jeopardy answer is: Mike Richards lasted this many @Scaramucci’s as host. — Rodney Faraon (@rfaraon) August 20, 2021

Can we get LeVar Burton now or nah? New ‘Jeopardy’ host Mike Richards steps down after backlash to his past comments. https://t.co/pnd4XT0rcI pic.twitter.com/XBC9dFPtLO — Keristen Holmes (@keristen_holmes) August 20, 2021

After reviewing the scandals against Mike Richards, Mike Richards has informed Mike Richards that he will be stepping down as Jeopardy host. Mike Richards understood the decision, and admitted that Mike Richards should probably have been vetted more thoroughly before selection. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) August 20, 2021

Brut IPA lasted longer than Mike Richards. — Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) August 20, 2021

LeVar Burton hosts or we riot jk not as long as it’s still Ken Jennings or Mayim Bialik or someone else good https://t.co/I8Mi54gPQn — Joey Gulino (@JGulinoYahoo) August 20, 2021

Mike Richards interviewing future candidates: So why did you leave your last job? Candidate: Why’d you leave YOUR last job? pic.twitter.com/r8im37g2lj — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) August 20, 2021

That said, good effing riddance to Mike Richards I personally think we should use Alex’s choice from that TMZ interview — Andrew Krok (@andrewkrok) August 20, 2021

we need a clean break from richards and mayim. purge the whole operation and let Levar clean house — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 20, 2021

All they had to do was hire LeVar Burton. — Steve Benko (@SteveBenko) August 20, 2021

LeVar Burton was right there… but OK. — LaToya Morgan (@MorganicInk) August 20, 2021

just give it to ken jennings — Kevin 👐 Glass (@KevinWGlass) August 20, 2021

Ken Jennings’ association with “Bean Dad” is looking pretty good now, isn’t it, you idiots? — Benjamin Hart (@realaxelfoley) August 20, 2021

I don’t care if the next host of Jeopardy is Ken Jennings, Levar Burton or Aaron Rodgers. I’m just thrilled it won’t be this shmuck.https://t.co/NKfY3vOGyL — Sean CW Korsgaard (@SCWKorsgaard) August 20, 2021

Ken Jennings with Levar Burton coming in every fourth week in relief. Mayim Bialik keeps the prime time specials. Who says no? — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) August 20, 2021

Just give the job to #KenJennings He did a great job hosting. He gets it. @Jeopardy https://t.co/65olPLGWpq — Susan Giles Wantuck (@SGWantuck) August 20, 2021

Mike Richards didn’t even last 1 Scaramucci, let alone a full Trump #Jeopardy — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) August 20, 2021

We don’t often get second chances in this world. That having been said, if LeVar Burton isn’t the Jeopardy host by the end of next week, we riot. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) August 20, 2021

LeVar Burton is right there. https://t.co/7EXx0WHCI7 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 20, 2021

I cannot say I understand why LeVar Burton MUST be the eventual host of Jeopardy – but I am entertained by it. — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) August 20, 2021

Levar: I literally say that every Friday. Us: you a stone cold killer my guy. — Aaron (@BearCov) August 20, 2021

Ken Jennings has been and is the obvious choice — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 20, 2021

Imagine the tweets Ken Jennings won’t let himself post right now — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) August 20, 2021

Read the room ‘Jeopardy!’ Levar Burton is your guy. https://t.co/LY3q0YGvAd — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) August 20, 2021

Is this like TRL? I wanna cast my vote for Anderson Cooper. Or Ken Jennings. Or Aaron Rodgers. Please just anyone but Dr. Oz… https://t.co/atLaYy7bNt — Chris Cruise (@ChrisCruise) August 20, 2021

I sincerely hope that, if they even offer it to him, LeVar Burton follows the example set by N. Hannah Jones, even if he doesn’t have another game show lined up. But they probably won’t even offer. https://t.co/0C99kayRJp — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) August 20, 2021

Mike Richards… we hardly knew you, but we already knew more than we wanted to. Let’s renew the @levarburton calls please. — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) August 20, 2021

Time to update the Jeopardy guest host top-5: 1. Bill Whitaker

2. M̵i̵k̵e̵ ̵R̵i̵c̵h̵a̵r̵d̵s̵ Aaron Rodgers

3. David Faber

4. Buzzy Cohen

5. Katie Couric — Nick Vega (@atNickVega) August 20, 2021

This is totally the right move. Way too much baggage, plus he was devoid of any personality when he hosted. Good riddance.

Mike Richards steps down as ‘Jeopardy!’ host in wake of resurfaced offensive comments https://t.co/UzHZgI34Sr — Michael Burgi (@michaelburgi) August 20, 2021

Mike Richards is tarnishing the brands of American institutions in Television. He should be fired! There is no way in hell a Black person or person of color would be afforded the same luxury he has been. Make the right moves, Sony. We’re all watching… 👀 — ✊🏾 Nick Guillory 🏳️‍🌈 (@nickguillory) August 20, 2021

In everyone saw this coming News – Mike Richards steps down as host of Jeopardy. I predict Levar Burton will be the new host. All this is so predictable. — Opie Radio podcast (@OpieRadio) August 20, 2021

Being anti-Mike Richards was the one thing that brought this country together. — Christian Blauvelt (@ctblauvelt) August 20, 2021

Mike Richards being out because of some salty comments from 2013 and not because he clearly rigged the host search to hurt Ken Jennings and LeVar Burton is Al Capone tax evasion nonsense — Frances Martel (@francesmartel) August 20, 2021

