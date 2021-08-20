https://www.dailywire.com/news/sports-nutrition-company-cuts-ties-with-arnold-schwarzenegger-over-mask-tirade

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s mask tirade has cost him a sponsor.

The sports nutrition company REDCON1, which bills itself as the “fastest-growing” brand in its sector, was set to sponsor the Terminator’s annual “Arnold Classic” bodybuilding competition. But that was before his viral video about mask mandates.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the former California governor said, “Screw your freedom,” when he was asked in a CNN interview about Americans concerned that mask requirements infringe on personal liberties.

He went on to compare mask-wearing to driving.

“When you affect other people, that is when it gets serious. You cannot say, ‘No one is going to tell me that I’m going to stop here, that I have to stop at this traffic light here. I’m going to go right through it.’ Then you kill someone else, and then it is your doing,” he said, adding, “This is the same thing with the virus. You cannot go not put the mask on because when you breathe, you can infect someone else. And you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die.”

This stance didn’t sit well with REDCON1 founder Aaron Singerman, who announced in a press release that his company is cutting all ties with Schwarzenegger because the former governor’s views on freedom don’t align with American values.

“Making the public declaration, ‘screw your freedoms,’ is dangerous and anti-America,” the release said [bold emphasis theirs]. “REDCON1 is a patriotic pro-freedom brand and community. We support everyone’s individual freedoms.”

The statement went on to reveal that the company has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars as a top sponsor of the “Arnold Classic” and was set to be the exclusive sponsor of this year’s webcast. But Singerman felt his company couldn’t “in good conscience” continue to support someone with such “diametrically opposed beliefs” to his own, saying:

Arnold entered America with passion that he, too, could achieve the American dream. Of course, it wasn’t easy, and he pushed through language barriers, poverty, and dramatic cultural differences. His dedication to the sport and perseverance helped him not only reach but achieve more than he ever imagined. A guy who had nothing and no advantages, who never made an excuse, and created tremendous success. He became an icon based on his work ethic, his charisma, and his grit.

The company added that it takes a “hard stance” on the individual rights and freedoms of all Americans, and said its corporate ethic is “rooted in the uncompromising unapologetic belief that you are entitled to your opinion and should not be insulted or persecuted for having a varying view.”

Finally, the release concluded, “We choose you and your rights over and above an organization led by Arnold, who isn’t aligned with American views.”

The Daily Wire reached out to REDCON1 for further comment, but has not yet heard back.

