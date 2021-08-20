https://moonbattery.com/starving-people-into-getting-the-jab/

Well into the second year of Covid, the tyranny continues to escalate. French authorities are trying to starve the public into submission by refusing access to grocery stores to those who don’t have their Covid papers in order.

Via Summit News:

A video out of France shows irate shoppers being blocked from entering a supermarket by police because they don’t have COVID passports.

Many of the would-be shoppers wore masks, but masks alone aren’t good enough. First, they were blocked by security; then the gendarmes came into it.

A number of police officers then begin manhandling the frustrated shoppers, presumably not too concerned in that moment about social distancing.

Not exactly the Storming of the Bastille, but it’s a start:

It is unclear why the shoppers were not allowed in the store:

Although France’s COVID passport law mandates proof of vaccination to enter larger shopping malls, those with a surface area of less than 20,000 square meters are supposed to be exempt. Under the draconian law, people in France who enter a bar or restaurant without a COVID pass face 6 months in jail, while business owners who fail to check their status face a 1 year prison sentence and a €45,000 fine.

Many stores, needing customers to stay in business, have been ignoring the requirement to check for vaccine passports, despite the penalties. But sometimes Big Government is there to make a show of force.

In the moonbat dystopia that was once New York City, you are required to show proof of vaccination to get served in a restaurant, as if Covid tyrants had not already made survival difficult enough for small businesses.

Unless pushback begins, it won’t be long before only the vaccinated are allowed to buy food. Then it will be only those who have been vaccinated three times, then four times…

On a tip from Wiggins.