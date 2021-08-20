https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/cybersecurity/state-department-reportedly-hit-cyberattack?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The State Department is reportedly a recent victim of a cyberattack, according to a Fox News source.

“The notification of a possible serious breach was first made by the Department of Defense Cyber Command,” according to the outlet. The breach appears to have occurred a couple of weeks ago.

“The Department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously takes steps to ensure information is protected,” a spokesperson told Fox News. “For security reasons, we are not in a position to discuss the nature or scope of any alleged cybersecurity incidents at this time.”

Other details, such as the extent of the breach and the perpetrators, have not been revealed. However a source familiar with the attack told Fox News that the issues surrounding the effort to evacuate the Americans remaining in Afghanistan have “not been affected.”

Reuters added that “Without confirming any incident, a knowledgeable source told Reuters the State Department has not experienced significant disruptions and has not had its operations impeded in any way.”

