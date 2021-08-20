https://www.oann.com/t-mobile-says-hackers-accessed-data-of-another-5-3-million-subscribers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=t-mobile-says-hackers-accessed-data-of-another-5-3-million-subscribers



FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

August 20, 2021

(Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday hackers had accessed data of another 5.3 million wireless customers, including address, date of birth and phone numbers, widening the extent of a breach that affected millions of current, former and prospective customers.

The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier had said earlier this week that personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing -Mobile wireless customers.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

