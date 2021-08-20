https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tainted-blood-skeptics-request-blood-transfusions-from-unvaccinated-donors/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Tensions over vaccination against have spilled into an unexpected arena: blood transfusions.

With nearly 60% of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation’s blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts said. That’s led some patients who are skeptical of the shots to demand transfusions only from the unvaccinated, an option blood centers insist is not operationally feasible.

“We are definitely aware of patients who have refused blood products from vaccinated donors,” said Dr. Julie Karp, who directs the blood bank and transfusion medicine program at Thomas Jefferson Hospitals in Philadelphia.

Emily Osment, an American Red Cross spokesperson, said her organization has fielded questions from clients worried that vaccinated blood would be “tainted,” capable of transmitting components from the COVID-19 vaccines.

“While the antibodies that are produced by the stimulated immune system in response to vaccination are found throughout the bloodstream, the actual vaccine components are not,” Jessa Merrill, the Red Cross director of biomedical communications, said in an email.

Continue reading at AJC…