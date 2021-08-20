https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-photo-of-the-day/
A source tells me, “Situation [in Afghanistan] is rapidly deteriorating… We’ve had Americans get beaten throughout the night.” One of them, an American woman, was beaten “twice” even though she was carrying a U.S. passport.
— Sasha Ingber (@SashaIngber) August 20, 2021
Americans blocked from airport…
Thursday @Newsy report: Crackdown on anti-Taliban protests in Afghanistan, and Americans being blocked both by Taliban at checkpoints near the airport and foreign forces at the airport gates pic.twitter.com/MbT1AlMUKA
— Sasha Ingber (@SashaIngber) August 20, 2021
Protesters wave Afghanistan national flag at Independence Day protestshttps://t.co/RE7OLhEaPo pic.twitter.com/RMKH5dcvQi
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 19, 2021
#Taliban eat ice-cream #Kabul #Afghanistan . pic.twitter.com/du5g9QRZIx
— Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) August 17, 2021
Presented without comment.