AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File While the news, specifically the news regarding the collapse of Afghanistan and trapped American citizens, hasn’t exactly been great lately, there is a bit of sun poking through the clouds: The fugitive Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, DC have folded.

The contingent had previously pledged to remain out of the state indefinitely, denying the Texas House the quorum it needs to pass a relatively mild election integrity bill. But after Gov. Greg Abbott called another special session, defectors started to add up. Now, there’s enough to start the legislative session.

As I stated on the very first day of this saga , these Texas Democrats engaged in a game of chicken they had no chance of winning. It’s all over but the crying. BREAKING: Texas Democrats end 38-day holdout over GOP voting bill, call themselves ‘heroic’ pic.twitter.com/hIeAlavK1a — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2021 Life comes at you fast, but it came at no one faster than Gene Wu, who was declaring victory just a few, short weeks ago. In a few more days, I will have accomplished my legislative goal of killing the most partisan anti-voter legislation in the nation. I’ll keep tweeting. You […]