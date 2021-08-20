https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/568751-texas-lt-governor-faces-backlash-after-claiming-unvaccinated-african

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) is coming under fire for a Thursday night appearance on Fox News in which he claimed that African Americans who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus are the reason for the surge in COVID-19 infections across the nation.

Fox News’s Laura IngrahamLaura Anne IngrahamPsaki says Biden admin ‘needs’ Fox News in order to fight vaccine misinformation Biden walks fine line with Fox News Biden pokes at Fox hosts: They’ve had ‘altar call’ on vaccines MORE asked Patrick during her prime-time show to share his thoughts on criticism from Democrats on his state’s handling of increased infection rates, noting Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban of mask mandates in schools.

“Democrats like to blame Republicans on that,” Patrick responded. “Well, the biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated. The last time I checked, over 90 percent of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blames unvaccinated Black people for Covid spread in his state pic.twitter.com/CfwajqECLM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2021

A clip of the exchange posted to social media garnered nearly 1.5 million views and more than 4,000 responses, with many Twitter users sharing their outrage.

Houston Mayor Sylvester TurnerSylvester TurnerClimate Mayors are building back better — now Congress must act Earthquake: Black candidates rack up city wins Business opposition hasn’t moved the needle in voting rights fight; sports might MORE responded to Patrick’s remarks in a tweet on Friday.

The Lt. Governor’s statements are offensive and should not be ignored. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 20, 2021

The Hill has reached out to Patrick’s office for comment.

Despite vaccination rates among Black Texas remaining relatively low, according to state data, the highest rates of coronavirus infections in the state have been reported among white and Hispanic people. Non-Hispanic white people reportedly account for nearly 35 percent of coronavirus cases, while Hispanics make up about 35.8 percent of the cases in the state.

“Making a statement that casts blame on a racial or ethnic minority for the spread of disease is a well-known racist trope that predates most of us,” Jorge Caballero, a former instructor at the Stanford University School of Medicine, told The Washington Post. “People are already getting hurt by this virus, and it makes absolutely no sense for us to add insult to injury.”

Texas has reported that nearly 46 percent of its population is fully vaccinated, according to the Post.

