https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/texas-school-district-defies-gov-abbotts-ban-on-mask-mandates-adds-masks-to-dress-code/
PARIS, TX (LifeSiteNews) — A Texas school district has found a creative way to get around the governor’s ban on school mask mandates: make facial coverings part of the school’s dress code.
In a statement released Tuesday, the Board of Trustees for the Paris Independent School District (PISD), a B-rated school district in northeast Texas, said children returning to school for the 2021-2022 school year will be required to add face masks to their school-ready wardrobe.
“The Board of Trustees is concerned about the health and safety of its students and employees,” the statement read, adding that the “Board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues, and therefore has amended the PISD dress code to protect our students and employees.”
The move is directly aimed at circumventing actions undertaken by Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott to forbid schools from forcing children to wear masks against the wishes of their parents.
PETITION UPDATE (8/27/2020)
Thank you for continuing to SIGN and SHARE this petition, which asks policymakers at all levels of government to reverse mandatory mask orders within their borders.
Facebook has restored the share link for this petition, saying that the decision to block it was a ‘mistake…’
Please share with your Facebook friends, but we should all take heed of this warning: when an organization or individuals have to beg, plead and cajole just to express objective truths, it may be time to start looking for other social networking platforms.
Facebook needs to treat its users with respect, no matter their political persuasion. Moreover, Facebook needs to treat objective reality and facts with more respect.
One-size-fits-all oppressive government mask mandates must stop!
Healthy adults and children should not be forced – by the state – to wear masks when the risk of infection is low and the benefit of wearing a mask is highly questionable.
________________________________________________________________________________________
PETITION UPDATE (8/25/2020)
Facebook is actively censoring this petition, saying that some people find it ‘abusive.’
How anyone could find alternate facts about oppressive mask mandates ‘abusive’ is incredible…that is, impossible to believe.
This is exactly the kind of censorship which Big Tech is getting a bad reputation for.
The fact that Facebook calls differing opinion and objective reality “abusive” says a lot about Facebook and their agenda to silence reason and logic, not just conservatives and Christians.
But, people are more intelligent than Facebook give them credit for.
And, the more this continues, the more reasonable people will look alternate platforms to share their thoughts and connect with their friends and family. The more that happens, the less revenue Facebook will generate.
All of us have a decision to make, and the time is coming where we might have to tell our Facebook friends that we are moving to another platform.
We are encouraging people to continue SIGNING this petition and SHARING it via other platforms such as Parler and Gab, and to share the link below with your family and friends on Whatsapp, Telegram, Threema and Signal.
Thank you!
________________________________________________________________________________________
One-size-fits-all oppressive government mask mandates must stop!
Healthy adults and children should not be forced – by the state – to wear masks when the risk of infection is low and the benefit of wearing a mask is highly questionable.
Please SIGN this petition which asks policymakers at all levels of government to reverse mandatory mask mandates within their borders.
Public health policies should be based on science and logic, not on the type of political posturing and virtue-signaling which led Joe Biden to recently call for a national mask mandate.
And, public health policies certainly shouldn’t lead to a situation where more people could become sick.
But, that is exactly what these mandatory mask mandates are doing.
Here are four inconvenient facts about masks:
1) Masks** are largely ineffective at stopping the transmission of viruses.
The vast majority of masks worn by the public are made from material which cannot filter-out viruses because virus particles are too small to catch or obstruct. Wearing cloth masks to stop a virus is like putting a bee in a bird cage to keep it from flying away.
Wearing a mask for long periods of time ensures that the wearer has a warm and moist receptacle around his or her mouth, on which viruses and bacteria can land and accumulate.
Thus, masks are actually likely to have little effect in stopping the spread of COVID-19 acting as a barrier, but could actually make things worse acting as a receptacle.
2) Mandates which call for masks to be worn outdoors are both absurd and oppressive.
3) There are clearly documented hazards of wearing masks for long periods of time.
4) And, since school is on everyone’s mind…
Notwithstanding the above information on the ineffectiveness of most masks against viruses, we don’t know if asymptomatic children can even transmit the virus.
But, it was a reported in an article in the July 21, 2020 Uk Times that: “There has been no recorded case of a teacher catching the coronavirus from a pupil anywhere in the world, according to one of the UK government’s leading scientific advisers.”
And, we also know that children are extremely unlikely to get seriously ill or die from COVID infections. In any case, children cannot possibly be expected to wear a mask properly in a way that would cut transmission.
There are still a lot of unknowns about COVID-19, but we have grown in our understanding of this disease since the beginning of the crisis.
The knowledge we have gained should allow government and health authorities to make more nuanced policies than the current one-size-fits-all mask mandates.
Where are the legislative hearings in county commissions, and state, provincial or federal legislatures before these drastic actions are mandated? Where are the open and transparent debates among experts that provide our representatives with the necessary information to make good policy decisions?
The real pandemic is the panic and the resulting tyranny that is being caused by dictatorial governors, corporate media and the monopolistic Big Tech.
The truth is that COVID-19 is like a bad cold for most people; this is not ebola or the plague.
Of course, the very elderly and those with serious health conditions should take precautions or be quarantined, but the rest of society should begin the long process of returning to normality.
The frenzy to force everyone to wear a mask, at all times, has gone beyond all comprehension, and goes against science and logic.
Please SIGN this petition which asks policymakers at all levels of government to reverse any mandatory mask order within the borders of their county, state, province, or country.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
‘Explosion in mandatory masking isn’t driven by science, but fear’, PART I – https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/explosion-in-mandatory-masking-isnt-driven-by-science-but-fear
‘Explosion in mandatory masking isn’t driven by science, but fear’, PART II – https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/explosion-in-mandatory-masking-isnt-driven-by-science-but-fear-part-ii
OSHA Document on Surgical Masks and Respirators stating that surgical masks do NOT prevent airborne particles (e.g. viruses) from being inhaled – https://www.osha.gov/Publications/OSHA3219.pdf
‘PETER HITCHENS: Face masks turn us into voiceless submissives – and it’s not science forcing us to wear them, it’s politics’ – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-8537489/PETER-HITCHENS-Face-masks-turn-voiceless-submissives.html
**Here, we are referring to the masks worn by the vast majority of the public, not to specialist masks or respirator-type masks.
***Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
In an executive order issued in late July, Abbott solidified previous efforts to protect the freedom of Texans to decide whether or not to wear a mask or get the experimental COVID-19 shot, issuing GA-38 to prevent “cities and other state government entities from enacting mask or vaccine mandates,” Spectrum News reported.
Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent & avoid the spread of #COVID19.
They have the individual right & responsibility to decide for themselves & their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, & engage in leisure activities.
— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) July 29, 2021
The statement issued by the Board specifically acknowledged the purpose of the change, arguing that “[t]he Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district.”
“Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority,” the Board stated.
It remains to be seen whether the authority the Board of Trustees claims for itself, if challenged, will be upheld in the courts.
Earlier this week the Texas Supreme Court sided with Gov. Abbott by temporarily blocking local mask mandates enacted in defiance of the governor’s order prohibiting forced masking.
As reported by US News, lower courts in Dallas and San Antonio had previously upheld local mask mandates, but the state Supreme Court acted to temporarily halt the mandates awaiting a final ruling.
“[U]ntil then,” the outlet reported, “[h]earings for the San Antonio and Dallas school districts will proceed as scheduled.”
As reported by US News, Abbott tweeted about the development earlier this week, noting that the ban on mask mandates does not forbid Texans from wearing masks, and explaining that “[a]nyone who wants to wear a mask can do so, including in schools.”
BREAKING: The Texas Supreme Court imposes a temporary halt to lower court decisions that overruled the State ban on mask mandates.
The ban doesn’t prohibit using masks. Anyone who wants to wear a mask can do so, including in schools.https://t.co/QeVipZMPWH
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 15, 2021
The battle against forced masking in Texas schools is mirrored in other districts across the U.S.; in some cases school board meetings have turned into tense confrontations.
Many parents and other community members have voiced their belief that children, whose risk from COVID-19 is comparable to that from the seasonal flu, should not be forced to mask up for long school days Monday through Friday.
Daily Wire podcast host, author, political commentator, and Nashville-resident Matt Walsh recently voiced his opposition to mask mandates at a local school board meeting in Tennessee’s capital city.
In his speech Walsh argued that forcing children to wear masks, which can cause health issues and stifle children’s emerging language skills, is “cruel” and a form of “child abuse.”
Here is my speech to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children pic.twitter.com/Eq5IFsKyja
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 12, 2021
Meanwhile proponents of the mandates insist that forced masking will ensure the safety of schoolchildren, faculty, and staff.
Earlier this month in Oklahoma, where Governor Kevin Stitt also acted to ban schools from imposing mask mandates, a school board member suggested that children who come to school without masks might “commit murder” by breathing around others.
In Florida battles over mask mandates rage, with some school districts, like Broward County, forcing children to mask up against the governor’s orders.
In response, Florida Governor DeSantis has threatened to freeze paychecks for school administrators who defy his ban on mask mandates.
Now the federal government has joined the fray, offering to fund any district whose state monies are frozen for defying the ban on forced masking.
On Wednesday President Biden said he would pursue legal action against state governors who leave masking up to parents rather than authorizing or requiring school boards to mandate facial coverings.
BREAKING: Biden threatens legal action against Governors who ban mask mandates in schools
“I’m gonna say a lot more about children in schools next week.” pic.twitter.com/QkQga6IaYH
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2021
News of the Paris Independent School District’s creative circumvention of the Texas governor’s executive order follows reports that Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The governor is “fully vaccinated” and has even received a third dose of the experimental drug as a booster shot.
Abbott has said he is symptom-free and “will remain engaged every day to govern the great state of Texas.”
As you may have heard, I have Covid.
Right now I have no symptoms such as fever or aches and pains.
Thanks for the well wishes from around the country.
I will remain engaged every day to govern the great state of Texas.
God bless you all, and God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/kbYPt1FpNj
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021