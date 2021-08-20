https://hannity.com/media-room/thats-albany-folks-moving-trucks-seen-at-andrew-cuomos-executive-mansion-in-ny/

BREAKING NOW: Andrew Cuomo Resigns as Governor of New York

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.10.21

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned from office Tuesday afternoon following a series of sexual assault allegations; ending months of speculation over the Democrat’s political future and the fate of the state.

“Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19,” reports the Associated Press.

“The three-term governor’s decision was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. It came after New York’s attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women,” adds the AP.

BREAKING: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid a barrage of sexual harassment allegations a year after he was hailed for his leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19. https://t.co/RKWEVzKVYR — The Associated Press (@AP) August 10, 2021

BREAKING: New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns over scandal. pic.twitter.com/J79h1lINwn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 10, 2021

#BREAKING: Cuomo resigns after investigation finds he harassed multiple women https://t.co/j54h5IYIql pic.twitter.com/nJerjAYFdd — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.