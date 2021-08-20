https://hannity.com/media-room/thats-albany-folks-moving-trucks-seen-at-andrew-cuomos-executive-mansion-in-ny/
BREAKING NOW: Andrew Cuomo Resigns as Governor of New York
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.10.21
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned from office Tuesday afternoon following a series of sexual assault allegations; ending months of speculation over the Democrat’s political future and the fate of the state.
“Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19,” reports the Associated Press.
“The three-term governor’s decision was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. It came after New York’s attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women,” adds the AP.
BREAKING: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid a barrage of sexual harassment allegations a year after he was hailed for his leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19. https://t.co/RKWEVzKVYR
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 10, 2021
BREAKING: New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns over scandal. pic.twitter.com/J79h1lINwn
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 10, 2021
#BREAKING: Cuomo resigns after investigation finds he harassed multiple women https://t.co/j54h5IYIql pic.twitter.com/nJerjAYFdd
— The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
DE BLAS APPROVES: NYC Mayor Says Cuomo Resignation ‘For the Good of All New York’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.10.21
Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement Tuesday following the abrupt resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo; calling his decision to step aside is “for the good of all New York.”
“Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories. It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York,” posted de Blasio on Twitter.
“New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York and I love you,” Cuomo said during his televised statement. “I would never want to be unhelpful in any way, and I think given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that’s what I’ll do.”
“In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn,” he added. “There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate. And I should have, no excuses.”
Cuomo will formally step-down two weeks from Tuesday, handing over control to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.
