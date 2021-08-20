https://noqreport.com/2021/08/20/the-ap-digs-deeper-hole-responding-to-desantis-teams-pushback-on-their-irresponsible-reporting/

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee Earlier this week, we reported on an Associated Press hit piece on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and how it fell apart after it had been conclusively shown by multiple people including other reporters and DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw that the piece’s central premise – that DeSantis was engaging in the equivalent of “pay to play” with his promotion of a Regeneron COVID-19 antibody treatment – was deeply flawed and likely intentionally misleading.

Further, as my colleague Bonchie pointed out, not only has the treatment – which has also been touted by the Biden administration – been shown to work in helping to prevent hospitalization for some COVID patients, but “the [DeSantis] donor is a hedge fund manager that manages almost $40 billion in assets. The company in question makes up a tiny fraction of the total investments to the point where it’s irrelevant. In fact, they aren’t even really investments.”

Simply put, it was incredibly irresponsible not to mention dangerous from a public health perspective for Associated Press reporter Brendan Farrington to frame the story in the manner he did, which could have led to the assumption by some that there was no real benefit to the […]