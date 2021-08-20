https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/20/the-fact-check-to-top-all-fact-checks-kyle-becker-takes-bidens-afghanistan-interview-apart-lie-by-lie-in-receipt-filled-thread/

C’mon man, Biden is a damn liar!

We know that you know that we know that you know this, but we thought Kyle Becker’s thread about that ridiculous interview Biden did with Stephenapoulous was the fact-check to end all fact-checks. It’s easy enough to point and laugh at Creepy Uncle Joe, but to bring the receipts?

Well-played:

Why is ABC News sitting on video of the biggest moment of Biden’s presidency? This never would have been done for Trump. It doesn’t make sense from an ethical or ratings point-of-view. Let’s just go through the identifiable lies & half-truths in Biden’s interview. [Thread]👇 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

Half-truths.

Politicians love half-truths because they can tell themselves they didn’t REALLY lie.

Except they did.

“Well, the question was whether or not it w– the idea that the Taliban would take over was premised on the notion that the — that somehow, the 300,000 troops we had trained and equipped was gonna just collapse, they were gonna give up…” WaPo determined this was a LIE.🔻 pic.twitter.com/6570W8LBuY — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

We feel like we’re on the Maury Povich show. ‘The lie detector test determined THAT was a lie.’

Heh.

“I don’t think anybody anticipated that.” The WSJ reported about a July memo that said that Afghanistan would collapse soon after a U.S. withdrawal.https://t.co/N62iEGXrPy pic.twitter.com/MEFmCxXRKH — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

Oopsie.

“But guess what? The fact was that the reason it wasn’t happening is the last president negotiated a year earlier that he’d be out by May 1st and that– in return, there’d be no attack on American forces. That’s what was done.” Biden could have chosen any deadline he liked. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

Biden was more than happy to crap all over and reverse any and everything Trump did as president, except this?

We call MALARKEY, old man.

GS: “They didn’t tell you that they wanted troops to stay?” BIDEN: “No. Not at — not in terms of whether we were going to get out in a timeframe all troops.” WSJ, WaPo, Fox News & even Jen Psaki proved Biden’s statement is false.https://t.co/UcXRfQd3Ez — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

Biden is just awful.

Wow.

GS: “So no one told — your military advisors did not tell you, ‘No, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It’s been a stable situation for the last several years. We can do that. We can continue to do that?” BIDEN: “No. No one said that to me that I can recall.” Again, false. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

That he can recall.

Granted, Biden can’t recall if he actually put underwear on today.

Sorry for that visual. lol

“I got into office, George. Less than two months after I elected to office, I was sworn in, all of a sudden, I have a May 1 deadline. I have a May 1 deadline. I got one of two choices.” False choice. This is a fallacious argument. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

False again.

And c’mon, the guy has been in government since God was a boy. He’s far from new.

BIDEN: “The basic choice is am I gonna send your sons and your daughters to war in Afghanistan in perpetuity?” STEPHANOPOULOS: “That’s–” BIDEN: “No one can name for me a time when this would end.” Not only false choice, but it doesn’t make sense. Biden decides when it ends. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

Biden wants to pretend he gives a damn about our troops being at war.

That’s adorable.

GS: “[I]f you know you’re gonna have to leave eventually, why not have… everything in place to make sure Americans could get out…” BIDEN: “Number one, as you know, the intel. community did not say back in June or July that… this was gonna collapse like it did.” False. pic.twitter.com/swBdQU1faM — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

All we can do is shake our heads.

GS: “They thought the Taliban would take over, but not this quickly?” BIDEN: “But not this quickly. Not even close.” pic.twitter.com/GHXXQ0Bbxd — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

WOW.

Biden: “Secondly, we’re in a position where what we did was took precautions… We pre-positioned all that, anticipated that.” NYT: DOD “warned the White House about delaying a drawdown or full evacuation of American personnel from Afghanistan.”🔻https://t.co/tLMGfyOm8L — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

This is NOT looking so hot for Sleepy Joe.

GS: “Still a lotta pandemonium outside the airport.” BIDEN: “Oh, there is. But, look, b– but no one’s being killed right now, God forgive me if I’m wrong about that, but no one’s being killed right now.” [*knocks on wood*] This is what happened near the Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/14rMsuHKSX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

That was four or five days ago!

Like, you know, those deaths don’t matter now or something.

GS: “But we’ve all seen the pictures. We’ve seen those hundreds of people packed into a C-17. You’ve seen Afghans falling–” BIDEN: “That was four days ago, five days ago.” It was actually 2 days prior to the interview. (Not that it should matter to Biden.) — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

Two days.

GS: “So you don’t think this could’ve been handled, this exit could’ve been handled better in any way? No mistakes?” BIDEN: “No… the idea that somehow there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how…” His State Dept. canceled a plan detailing how. pic.twitter.com/eiNmWDwvpw — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

OMG, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Biden: “We have… kept every commitment. We made a sacred commitment to Article Five that if in fact anyone were to invade or take action against our NATO allies, we would respond. Same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with– Taiwan.” Sr. official says Biden ‘misspoke.’ pic.twitter.com/IXpS65YXgR — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

Misspoke is a fancy way to say LIED HIS A*S OFF.

Biden: “I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government.” The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan & immediately declared a theocratic Islamist govt. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

Like we knew they would.

Biden: “I’m not sure I would’ve predicted, George, nor would you or anyone else, that when we decided to leave, that they’d provide safe passage for Americans to get out.” Yet, the Pentagon is now relying on the Taliban’s word to help get Americans out.https://t.co/WIDP9mFCns — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

Negotiating with terrorists?

GS: “Final question on this. You know, in a couple weeks we’re all gonna commemorate the 20th annive. of 9/11. The Taliban are gonna be ruling Afghanistan, just like they were when our country was attacked. How do you explain that to the American people?” BIDEN: “Not true…” — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

Biden: “…It’s not true. They’re not gonna look just like they were when we were attacked. There was a guy named Osama bin Laden… They were organized in a big way, they had significant help from other parts of the world.” In reality, thanks to Biden, nothing’s really changed. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

Full transcript available here:https://t.co/Tj8Wgm7zW3 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 20, 2021

He’s just a disaster.

Folks.

***

