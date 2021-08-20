https://noqreport.com/2021/08/20/the-mass-afghan-migration-wave-is-creating-a-self-imposed-national-security-crisis/

The coming influx of tens of thousands of unvetted Afghan migrants into America will undoubtedly result in a much more grave national security threat than anything related to the “war on terror” launched some 20 years ago.

The Biden Administration and its cheerleading press sycophants appear to be leveraging the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan — due to the hasty Taliban takeover of most of the country and the botched White House response — to import, without the consent of the governed, untold tens of thousands of Afghan migrants that fled to Kabul amid the chaos.

According to the Pentagon, the mass relocation is fully underway, with the U.S. military performing the task of scooping up thousands of Afghans with the goal of steadily relocating them into the United States.

Pentagon: “For the previous 24 hours, sixteen C-17s and one C-130 departed Kabul. These flights contained nearly 6,000 passengers including a couple hundred American citizens.” pic.twitter.com/eIJ4YhM30K — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 20, 2021

BREAKING: Pentagon confirms they plan to relocate up to 30,000 Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants into the US — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 16, 2021

Press propagandists, government bureaucrats, and pro migrant wave activists have continued to claim that virtually all of the Afghans being imported into the United States are akin to “fully vetted” Medal of Honor recipients. These tens of thousands of Afghans are a cadre of patriotic war heroes that “helped us” in our “war on terror,” we’re told. Therefore, they are somehow immediately entitled to permanent relocation into the United States.

And this isn’t a new policy push. For several years, lawmakers have been passing massive funding in Congress to relocate Afghans to the United States on “special immigrant visas,” which entitles them to access the U.S. social welfare system immediately and in perpetuity. It also allows Afghans to avoid deportation under almost any circumstances.

Any Afghan Migrants Who Reach America or Europe are Undeportable – Frontpagemag https://t.co/bAcbbgYXsk — Baksheesh Biden (@BaksheeshBiden) August 20, 2021

While the migration wave proponents tell us that almost every Afghan is the equivalent of a “fully vetted” Captain America who remained true to the U.S. mission in the country (whatever that actually was still remains unclear), reality tells us a much more grave tale. During the 20 year war, American soldiers have been repeatedly targeted with “green-on-blue” attacks, in which supposedly vetted, trusted Afghan allies turned their US-supplied weapons against our troops.

Hundreds of American service members have been killed and wounded by Afghan army soldiers, who “helped us,” until they didn’t. After cutting a deal with the jihadists, these outwardly allied troops turned their guns on U.S. forces in Afghanistan, repeatedly and consistently.

Find out where the Afghan refugees are being relocated to ⬇️https://t.co/unRB5mo21C — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) August 20, 2021

Why is the Afghan migrant wave so U.S. centric this time around? Well, the European continent is understandably balking at the idea of taking in more Afghans. The 2014-2015 Afghan migration wave into Europe resulted in a massive uptick in criminal activity.

In Germany, which absorbed a 6-figure tally of Afghan migrants and refugees, Afghans stood out as the most frequent perpetrators of gang violence and sexual assault. Now, following the unprecedented violence committed by Afghan migrants, six EU nations are fighting to deport them back to their homeland, even despite the chaos unfolding in their home country.

Even as the Taliban make sweeping advances in Afghanistan, six European nations want to continue deportations back to the country. @lornecook @AP reports https://t.co/jmXiV5wyHa — Renata Brito (@RenataBritoAP) August 11, 2021

Geographic and technological realities continue to tell us that there’s not even a remote threat to the United States from Afghanistan. The Taliban, its allies, and its jihadist competitors simply do not have the capacity to strike our homeland all the way from Kabul.

The only way for Afghan jihadists to damage the U.S. is for our government to physically bring these unvetted masses to our shores. And that’s exactly what the Biden Administration, with the consent of much of Congress, is attempting to pull off.

The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 happened due to a complete collapse of our domestic security and vetting mechanisms. Osama bin Laden did not launch a missile at the Twin Towers and the Pentagon from the mountains of Afghanistan. His jihadist collaborators lived in America for months on end (some were here for well over a year) before carrying out the attacks.

September 11 was a domestic security failure, but American policymakers responded to a domestic issue by launching the biggest foreign policy “war on terror” campaign in American history. At the same time, U.S. leadership has continued doubling down on creating the environment for the very vulnerabilities that resulted in the attacks some 20 years ago.

The massive Afghan migration wave that is coming to the United States will represent a more grave threat to our homeland security than anything that will have occurred over the course of 20 years in the far away lands of Afghanistan.

Article cross-posted from Jordan’s Substack.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

