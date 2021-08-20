https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/20/this-is-a-real-headline-cbs-news-gives-biden-an-assist-by-explaining-how-climate-change-strengthened-the-taliban/

It was inevitable, we suppose:

How climate change helped strengthen the Taliban https://t.co/SB82Yx67QM — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 20, 2021

Yeah, it can’t be that the Biden administration screwed everything up — it’s gotta be because of internal combustion engines.

How is this considered journalism https://t.co/ISMHWtfvfz — Darts (@Mr_Darts1) August 20, 2021

This is a real headline. Let that sink in. https://t.co/mhcXdumk01 — Patrick Henderson 🇺🇸 (@ThePatHenderson) August 20, 2021

Beyond parody at this point. https://t.co/O0G7mltze9 — Zach (@ZacharySmitty) August 20, 2021

The Propaganda is strong with this one 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/rHRQwN7RrZ — Totty (@tottyania) August 20, 2021

Some in the media have been critical of Biden, but others will do their best to create something other than Biden to blame for this colossal mess.

