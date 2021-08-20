https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/20/this-is-a-real-headline-cbs-news-gives-biden-an-assist-by-explaining-how-climate-change-strengthened-the-taliban/

It was inevitable, we suppose:

Yeah, it can’t be that the Biden administration screwed everything up — it’s gotta be because of internal combustion engines.

Some in the media have been critical of Biden, but others will do their best to create something other than Biden to blame for this colossal mess.

