It was inevitable, we suppose:
How climate change helped strengthen the Taliban https://t.co/SB82Yx67QM
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 20, 2021
Yeah, it can’t be that the Biden administration screwed everything up — it’s gotta be because of internal combustion engines.
Some in the media have been critical of Biden, but others will do their best to create something other than Biden to blame for this colossal mess.