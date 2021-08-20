https://bongino.com/tim-kennedy-to-join-unfiltered-with-dan-bongino

Mark your calendars and set your DVRs – Dan Bongino will be joined by Tim Kennedy on this week’s episode of “Unfiltered,” which airs on Fox News on Saturdays at 10PM EST.

Kennedy is a retired mixed martial artist and currently serves in the United States Army. He’ll be on to discuss the disaster that Joe Biden caused in Afghanistan in less than a week. While Kennedy is on the show, Biden will be bunkered down somewhere in Delaware in an apparent attempt to “wait out” one of the greatest foreign policy blunders in recent history.

To our men I fought shoulder to shoulder with in Afghanistan I am immensely proud of the work we did. We fought our asses off. I know for a fact we made a difference. We did our job as best we could with what we had. pic.twitter.com/oy2C0h15jv — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) August 15, 2021

Unfiltered continued to crush in the ratings last week, drawing 1.3 million viewers, including 160,000 in the 25-54 demo.

