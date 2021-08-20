https://babylonbee.com/news/tired-of-being-president-biden-hangs-trump-won-sign-out-of-white-house-window/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After realizing that being the President is really hard, and he was never really that excited about it anyway, President Biden decided to go ahead and just hang a giant ‘Trump Won’ sign out of the White House window.

“Listen, folks—fair is fair,” said Biden. “Trump won this thing. Yeah, I cheated on the election, but that was, like, nine or ten months ago. Gimme a break folks!”

Shocked onlookers began to take pictures as Biden unfurled the massive flag he bought from a street vendor on Pennsylvania Ave.

Explaining his decision to reporters, he said: “I’m not sure why I really wanted to do this thing to begin with. I guess I thought it would be fun, but it’s not fun at all. It’s just a bunch of malarkey. You people ain’t cool. Just askin’ me questions and getting all in my business all the time! What’s that about, anyway? Has anyone seen the remote control? I’m behind on my Matlock episodes.” Biden then picked up a piece of toast and pointed it at the TV. “Darn thing doesn’t work!”

Aides quickly scrambled to pull down the flag before the media caught wind of it, but not before the image was posted to social media.

Biden is now being investigated by the FBI for sharing election misinformation.

