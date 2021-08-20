https://100percentfedup.com/tucker-carlson-abc-news-appears-to-edit-portions-of-interview-that-made-biden-look-unpresidential/

Tucker Carlson’s opening statement calls into question how the intel agencies are protecting Biden and others.

The question of whether the Biden administration knew about whether the Taliban would take over in Afghanistan has been asked over and over.

Tucker calls out the arrogance in Biden’s denial that they could have done better with the withdrawal. Stunning…

Even worse is that it appears that ABC edited out 900 words of the interview to protect Biden. The transcript shows the edited parts of the interview were when Biden struggled to answer questions. No surprise.

Tucker was able to get the transcript of the exchange between ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and Biden. He reads the transcript of one particular comment from Biden that was cut out of the interview:

STEPHANOPOULOS: I– I think a lot of– a lot of Americans, and a l– even a lot of veterans who served in Afghanistan agree with you on the big, strategic picture. They believe we had to get out. But I wonder how you respond to an Army Special Forces officer, Javier McKay (PH). He did seven tours. He was shot twice. He agrees with you. He says, “We have to cut our losses in Afghanistan.” But he adds, “I just wish we could’ve left with honor.”

BIDEN: Look, that’s like askin’ my deceased son Beau, who spent six months in Kosovo and a year in Iraq as a Navy captain and then major– I mean, as an Army major. And, you know, I’m sure h– he had regrets comin’ out of Afganista– I mean, out of Iraq.

He had regrets to what’s– how– how it’s going. But the idea– what’s the alternative? The alternative is why are we staying in Afghanistan? Why are we there? Don’t you think that the one– you know who’s most disappointed in us getting out? Russia and China. They’d love us to continue to have to–









Carlson points out that Biden cannot remember the details of many things. We have all witnessed his inability to recall things, but its importance is that it exposes weakness in the US government. This is dangerous.

Also, our allies aren’t trusting America anymore because we unilaterally pulled out of Afghanistan. Biden didn’t even speak with the British PM until 36 hours after the withdrawal.

