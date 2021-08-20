https://politicrossing.com/us-intelligence-agencies-on-afghanistan-no-consensus/

Kurt Schlichter has created a terrific fictional universe, with 6 great books in a series that began as fiction, but every day looks more and more like reality. The premise of this Universe is that the wokist forces in America force its breakup into 2 countries, one consisting of traditional Red States, the other consisting of wokist Blue States. The old USA was ripped apart by the hatred and corruption of the Left, with Red State America building a country based on the principles of the Constitution, while in the People’s Republic of North America, the brakes are off as Blue State America hurtles toward and awful and total social justice tyranny. The Blue States have become a Marxist/fascist hellhole, a place where regular people live in squalor and fear while the elites get fat off the hog. The Red States have become a vibrant center of freedom and capitalism, partly fashioned after the old Roman Republic, were citizenship is earned through military service, and only citizens have the right to vote. The two nations uneasily coexist, but go at each other’s throats covertly and overtly.

It’s a rollicking good read.

The Split is the 6th and latest book in the series, which boasts hundreds of thousands of fans and readers. It features his erstwhile hero, citizen-operative Kelly Turnbull. With an election to replace a senile and ineffective president fast approaching, the big political players within the new Blue State America — The People’s Republic — jockey for power and position, regardless of the cost to the country and who gets hurt or killed. Into this horrible maelstrom, Red State citizen-operative Kelly Turnbull is given a deceptively simple job by his shadowy boss – bring out a half-mad Harvard professor mathematical genius whose computer program could control the outcome of the election. But nothing in the new Split America is ever simple. And the computer program cannot be allowed to fall into the wrong hands in Blue State America. Otherwise, the consequences will be catastrophic.

From a harrowing mission into the socialist worker’s paradise of Cuba to a daring infiltration into the Blue State People’s Republic from Trudeauist Canada; from a full-blown guerrilla war led by We The People in the Adirondacks to an impossible heist in which Kelly must team up with a renegade conservative radio host and pack of retrograde, heavily-armed USA-loving Boston mobsters; the action in this fast-paced book never lets up. With his trusty Wilson Combat CQB .45 and his trademark bad attitude, Kelly Turnbull again does what he does best – lay waste to leftists for fun and fulfillment. You don’t assign Kelly Turnbull to a mission. You unleash him, like you would the hounds of hell. This time, he’s got a score to settle with a leftist killer– and he intends to do it with extreme prejudice.

Kurt Schlichter knows how to write and how to tell a darn good yarn. His books are self-published, and he could use a good editor and proof-reader to get rid of all the typos, but these are moonier items compared to the greatness and triumphant can-do American spirit which his books embody.

Don’t just buy this book. Buy all 6 in the series, and read them all. You’ll be glad you did.

