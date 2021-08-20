https://rairfoundation.com/turkey-and-iran-build-183-mile-wall-to-stop-afghans-while-the-west-flies-them-in-video/

Turkey and Iran are building a wall along their border to prevent a new influx of refugees, mainly from Afghanistan, as the Taliban takes over the country. But, while Islamic countries are protecting their borders and refusing to allow more refugees to enter, the West has begun to welcome even more of them.

A three-meter (9.84 ft) high concrete wall is under construction. Ultimately, it will be 295 kilometers long (183 miles). The wall will be lined with barbed wire and a large trench – 110 kilometers (68 miles) of which have already been dug and lined with around one hundred observation towers.

With the catastrophic failure by Joe Biden with American troops and the fighting with the Taliban, more and more Afghans are trying to flee their country. Turkey is not a neighboring country of Afghanistan, but it is a stopover via Iranian territory, and more and more often, the destination of these Afghan exiles. The authorities in Ankara are therefore strengthening their border with Iran in fear of an influx.

At the beginning of July, between 500 and 1,000 Afghans – mostly men aged 16 to 25 – were arriving illegally every day in Turkey via Iran, according to Turkish media T24. The trend is expected to accelerate in the coming weeks.

Turkey, which already hosts 4 million Syrians and hundreds of thousands of Afghans, has let Europe know that it is not in a position to handle a new influx. “Turkey will neither be the border guard nor the refugee camp of the European Union,” the Foreign Ministry said this week.

Great Replacement – Refugee Resettlement

While Turkey and Iran raise a wall to prevent afghan arrivals, and other Islamic countries refuse to admit them, Western leaders worldwide are scrambling to bring Afghan nationals to their countries. Unfortunately, the Islamic sharia-compliant refugees welcomed by the left have values and ambitions in staunch opposition to Western values and laws. Many refugee workers in Europe report that Muslim Afghans commit more crimes than other refugees. The crimes are often extremely violent and sexual towards women.

According to the Pew Research Center: In 2013, 99% of Afghans were for the establishment of sharia, 85% of them for the stoning of unfaithful women.

Despite the potential dangers Afghan refugees pose to citizens in the West, the United States and European countries have evacuated Afghans since the Taliban seized control. Moreover, even before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, America admitted tens of thousands of Afghan helpers.

Canada has announced that it will accept 20,000 Afghans. Britain promises to resettle 20,000 over a five-year period. Germany has already had its first plane of Afghan nationals arrive in Germany. Italian prime minister, Mario Draghi, stated that “Italy is committed to protecting Afghan citizens who have collaborated with our mission,”

However, many European Union member states are not as willing to take in more Islamic refugees. Austria announced that it would not solve Europe’s Afghanistan problem and absorb more Afghan refugees. They already have one of the biggest Afghan communities in Europe. Hungary announced they refuse to take in Afghan refugees and won’t make citizens pay for U.S.’ ‘Flawed’ decisions.

As reported at RAIR Foundation USA, this is part of the United Nations (UN) and European Union’s (EU) “Great replacement” scheme. EU elites, along with the UN, are using mass migration to replace the Western population. The illegal migrants are helping the left in their fight to dilute host cultures, ensure more votes, and consolidate their power.

European Union

Swedish European Union (EU) Commissioner Ylva Johansson, who previously warned European member states to embrace the Great Replacement, urged member states to take in Afghans. The leaders warn Europe that they “should not wait until people stand at our external border. We need to help them before that. It’s also important that we help those under immediate threat to be resettled to EU member states.”

America

On Monday, Joe Biden announced he would give $500 million for refugee and migration assistance in Afghanistan. The White House stated that it was ‘important to the national interest to meet the unexpected urgent refugee needs in Afghanistan.’ The assistance will be provided via contributions to international organizations, NGOs, U.S. government departments, and agencies. The proposal has been submitted to US Congress for approval.

During Biden’s presidential campaign, he vowed to flood America with 700% more “refugees” from terrorist hotspots worldwide through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. This controversial program was the brainchild of then-Senator Joe Biden. The U.S. government has actively worked for years with the United Nations to select refugees from third world countries, mostly Islamic, to place in towns and cities across all fifty states.

The purpose of Islamic migration, known as hijrah, is to start jihad and the purpose of jihad is to install Sharia (Islamic Law). As stated in refugee expert Ann Corcoran’s book “Refugee Resettlement and the Hijra to America,” “Hijra remains the model to this day for jihadists who seek to populate and dominate new lands.” To emigrate in the cause of Allah is considered in Islam to be a highly meritorious act.

“I charge you with five of what Allah has charged me with: to assemble, to listen, to obey, to immigrate and to wage Jihad for the sake of Allah” – Quote from the Hadith

Former Islamic Jurist Sam Solomon explains in his book, The Mosque exposed, Hijra has two meanings; the migration of Muslims from Islamic lands to non-Islamic lands and making the place you are in more adherent to more strict Islamic rule and law.

At this point, it becomes increasingly difficult to deny that the purpose of mass migration is to destroy local and national cultures through dilution. We have enough historical data from the past few decades to know that Europeans and North Americans’ legal systems, cultural norms, and equal rights are being obliterated.

