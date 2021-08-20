https://alphanewsmn.com/twice-convicted-rapist-freed-by-bail-fund-now-charged-with-strangling-girlfriend/

A twice-convicted rapist who has gained notoriety in Minnesota for his long history of violence against women was freed by a left-wing bail fund and promptly resumed his criminal behavior.

Christopher Don Boswell, 38, has been convicted of raping two women — one of whom was a minor at the time of the incident. In 2020, he was arrested again for allegedly kidnapping and beating two more women whom he held at gunpoint in separate incidents. One of the cases has been dismissed and the other is still open. Following his arrest, Boswell’s bail was set at $350,000 and was paid by the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) in August of last year.

Since obtaining freedom, Boswell seems to have fallen back into his usual pattern of violence against women.

He allegedly stole a gun from a woman who uses a walker on March 2. One month later on April 5, he then used what may have been the same gun to threaten a woman he was in a sexual relationship with after choking her and striking her in the face, according to police documents.

The woman who Boswell reportedly stole the gun from told police she invited him to stay the night in her home the same day she met him. The next morning, “she woke up and saw Defendant holding her gun case,” according to the police report. “She tried to stop him by stepping in front of him, but Defendant pushed her down and ran out the door,” the report reads. The woman reportedly “sustained bruises and scratches from the push.”

The next woman Boswell reportedly assaulted in April had been in a relationship with him for about two months prior to the incident. Boswell arrived at her apartment complex around 11 p.m. and became angry that it took her too long to answer the door. He then proceeded to push her against a wall in the stairwell “and squeezed her throat” with “both of his hands,” per a criminal complaint.

A neighbor who entered the hallway after hearing this commotion later told police the victim was struggling to breathe under Boswell’s grasp.

Once inside the victim’s apartment, Boswell reportedly hit the victim and said he’d “shoot her in the back of the head” should she try to escape, according to the complaint.

He was also charged July 30 for failing to register as a predatory offender. He was arrested Tuesday and is currently in custody.

Presently, Boswell stands accused of these crimes plus more.

Christopher Don Boswell has at least two other open cases involving six felony counts including kidnapping, assault, threats of violence and 3 counts of violate protection order.

Boswell is not the only person freed by the MFF who may pose a danger to the community. The fund, which was once promoted by then-candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, has also sprung an accused pedophile and a slew of serial domestic abusers from prison.

The MFF has had such a substantial impact on law enforcement in the Twin Cities that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman warned that the fund’s practices raise “significant concerns for public safety.” This statement came after the MFF freed a man charged with bringing a gun into the county courthouse during a protest while a stash of weapons, fighting equipment and narcotics rested in his car outside.

