Twitter has suspended the account of Christina Pushaw, press secretary to Gov. Ron DeSantis, but they have not told her what tweet earned her the timeout for 12 hours:

.@ChristinaPushaw says she has had her Twitter account limited / suspended for 12 hours — she was sent a notice she violated terms of use but wasn’t told which. This comes after @AP wrote a letter complaining about her. Meanwhile, the Taliban livetweeted its conquest of Kabul. pic.twitter.com/cOi2U6eyf3 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 20, 2021

We assume it had something to do with her very strong and 100% correct pushback on that trash AP article on her boss and monoclonal antibody treatments:

Christina embarrasses the AP, and she gets a 12 hour suspension from @twitter. Never mind the @AP was reporting false information that would harm the reputation of a life-saving monoclonal antibody treatment. https://t.co/eeQpYnXolv pic.twitter.com/EQtu8Ds5Hh — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 20, 2021

This looks to be her last tweet before the suspension:

Just so you all know, the @AP is embarrassed that they got caught pushing potentially deadly misinformation narratives that were conclusively debunked, so they’re trying to deflect and make the story into “Republicans Pounce.” Don’t fall for it: https://t.co/MN4j7Ogszt — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 20, 2021

Meanwhile, not only does the Taliban have accounts but the social media platform has no problem trending attacks on Sen. Lindsey Graham. This was from a few moments ago and is way worse than anything Pushaw tweeted at the AP and their employees:

All this has earned Pushaw a new nickname: The Mother of DragThems:

Christina Pushaw, Mother of DragThems. pic.twitter.com/q9Zjlp5yfG — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 20, 2021

It’s just perfect:

Christina of the House Pushaw, the First of Her Name, Breaker of Disinformation and Mother of DragThems https://t.co/wfpZhVdWuY — Max (@MaxNordau) August 20, 2021

We know what comes next . . . DRACARYS!

We’ll keep you posted if Twitter ever explains why they censored her.

Update 1

Why won’t Twitter say?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

