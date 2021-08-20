https://www.oann.com/u-s-evacuation-flights-from-kabul-will-land-in-germany-on-friday-pentagon/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-evacuation-flights-from-kabul-will-land-in-germany-on-friday-pentagon



Evacuees from Afghanistan board a military aircraft during an evacuation from Kabul, in this photo taken on August 19, 2021 at undisclosed location and released on August 20, 2021. Staff Sgt. Brandon Cribelar/U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via REUTERS Evacuees from Afghanistan board a military aircraft during an evacuation from Kabul, in this photo taken on August 19, 2021 at undisclosed location and released on August 20, 2021. Staff Sgt. Brandon Cribelar/U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via REUTERS

August 20, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. military aircraft conducting evacuation flights from Kabul will land in Germany on Friday, the Pentagon said.

Army Major General William Taylor, with the U.S. military’s Joint Staff, told a briefing the United States was grateful to NATO ally Germany for its assistance in what was a “global” effort.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also said U.S. troops guarding the evacuation were able to help some Americans reach the inside of Kabul airfield from just outside its perimeter.

Earlier President Joe Biden rejected criticism of his handling of the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan.

