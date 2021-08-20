https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61209660bbafd42ff589f9f7
Joe Biden’s bungled handling on the withdrawal from Afghanistan and his actions in the following days have got the whole world on edge. Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, who was the White House doctor unde…
DeSantis’ press secretary and AP had been feuding for days, prompting AP to write a letter to the governor requesting that her behavior stop….
President Joe Biden will resume his August vacation at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, after postponing his plans….
Heated protests erupted in Sydney and Melbourne as massive crowds took to the streets to decry ongoing lockdown measures, seeing clashes with Australian police, who responded with pepper spray, roadbl…