Signage hangs over the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

August 20, 2021

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday, lifted by a rise in technology stocks, although concerns over a slowing economic recovery and the possible tapering of monetary stimulus put the Dow and the S&P 500 on course for their worst week since mid-June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.84 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,917.96. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.76 points, or 0.11%, at 4,410.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 29.74 points, or 0.20%, to 14,571.53 at the opening bell.

