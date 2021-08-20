https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-afghan-toddler-passed-to-american-soldiers-over-barbed-wire-at-kabul-airport

In a video that went viral on Twitter, a toddler can be seen being passed over a wall with barbed wire fencing to American soldiers at Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Disclose.tv tweeted the video on Thursday, writing, “Toddler pulled over wall by U.S. soldiers as desperate crowds gather outside [Kabul] airport.”

The account followed up with a tweet explaining that the child had received medical treatment.

“UPDATE – The baby seen in the video was taken to a medical treatment facility at [Kabul] airport and cared for by medical professionals (CBS)”

Watch the video:

UPDATE – The baby seen in the video was taken to a medical treatment facility at #Kabul airport and cared for by medical professionals (CBS) — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 20, 2021

Meghan McCain retweeted the video, writing, “This is hell on earth.”

This is hell on earth. https://t.co/BhcdMXJQbP — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 20, 2021

McCain also tweeted a message on Friday directed at so-called women’s rights activists who protested the “‘oppressive’ Trump regime.” McCain said they are “awfully silent about the Afghan women right now…We see it. We clock it. Hypocrites.”

As The Daily Wire reported, further chaos has broken out at Kabul airport as the Taliban search for American allies.

“The Taliban is screening paperwork at checkpoints outside the Kabul airport, NBC News reported Friday, searching for Americal allies and others who worked for the coalition, and the situation outside has deteriorated into a ‘disaster,’ even as the United States persists in demanding that Americans find their own way to the airport for evacuation — and claims from the Pentagon that Americans are ‘not being impeded’ on their way out of the country,” The Daily Wire noted.

“Video posted to social media shows the ‘disaster’ outside Kabul airport — a crowd being tormented at a Taliban ‘checkpoint’ with soldiers whipping and beating those in line to leave, including a woman clinging to a baby,” it noted.

The situation at Kabul airport is a disaster. pic.twitter.com/aZHkUqJZA6 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 20, 2021

The Daily Wire reported:

The Taliban checkpoints, NBC News says, are designed to screen for American and coalition allies that the Taliban is, reportedly, arresting. As the Daily Wire has noted previously, Taliban forces are also going door-to-door looking for those who worked with U.S.-led forces and arresting them. “The Taliban are going door-to-door and screening names at Kabul checkpoints as they hunt for people who worked with U.S.-led forces or the previous Afghan government, according to an intelligence report submitted to the United Nations,” the outlet noted. “The report — compiled by a Norwegian intelligence group and sent to NBC News — casts further doubt on the militant group’s claims of a “general amnesty” in the wake of their takeover.” “Striking images earlier this week also showed a bloodied woman and child apparently beaten by Taliban fighters outside the capital’s airport, despite the group’s earlier assurances of “safe passage” for those wishing and able to flee,” NBC said. The BBC said Friday, based on a similar report, that the United Nations is concerned that the Taliban may be preparing for a “mass execution,” following news that they murdered a member of a Deutsche Welles journalist’s family while hunting for the reporter.

“President Joe Biden, who has been largely silent on the bungled Afghan withdrawal, aside from a difficult interview with ABC News in which he insisted that video of desperate Afghans falling from the wheel wells of planes taking off from Kabul airport was ‘five days ago,’ is scheduled to give an update on the evacuation at 1 pm EST,” The Daily Wire highlighted.

