President Joe Biden told the nation Friday that “I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies around the world” after the U.S. left Afghanistan in chaos.

Biden took a few questions from reporters after concluding a national address.

In response to a query from Zeke Miller of the Associated Press, Biden suggested that the U.S. had gained credibility:

Q: What is your message to America’s partners around the world who have criticized, not the withdrawal, but the conduct of the withdrawal, and made them question America’s credibility on the world stage? Biden: I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies around the world. I have spoken with our NATO allies. We have spoken with NATO allies — the Secretary of State, our National Security Advisor, has been in contact with his counterparts throughout the world, and our allies. As has the general — excuse me, I keep calling him the general, but my Secretary of Defense. The fact of the matter is that I have not seen that. Matter of fact, the exact opposite, I’ve got the exact opposite. We’re acting with dispatch, we’re committing to what we said we would do. Biden went on to make the case against continuing an American military presence in Afghanistan.

Several U.S. allies have openly criticized the U.S. withdrawal, given that the Biden administration did not warn them or consult with them. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called the withdrawal a “catastrophe,” and members of the UK Parliament held Biden “in contempt.”

An extraordinary and moving speech from veteran MP Tom Tugendhat, with very harsh words for President Biden on Afghanistan “To see their commander in chief call into question the courage of men I fought with, is shameful.” pic.twitter.com/ZgEEHwD9MI — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) August 18, 2021

Many NATO partners were in Afghanistan after the U.S. invoked Article V of the treaty following the terror attacks of Sep. 11, 2001. Article V calls for all member states to act in the common defense, considering an attack on one an attack on all.

Foreign reporters have repeatedly asked the White House at press briefings how American allies can continue to trust U.S. security guarantees after the sudden and disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan.

