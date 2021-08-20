https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/chris-stewart-trump-afghanistan

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to explain why he believes that if Donald Trump were still president, the horrifying mess we’re currently witnessing in Afghanistan never would’ve happened.

Stewart told Glenn of a conversation he had with the president during which Trump made two parts of his Afghanistan exit plan clear: First, all Americans and Afghanis helping the military would be evacuated before U.S. troops. Second, Trump was “adamant” that he would not allow for the Taliban to cross any “red lines” in the process.

Watch the video clip below to catch more of the conversation:







Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

