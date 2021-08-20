https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/watch-live-biden-delivers-remarks-afghanistan-evacuation/

Biden was scheduled to fly to his Delaware basement tonight but he’s staying in Washington as the situation in Afghanistan rapidly deteriorates.

According to reports, Americans stuck in Afghanistan were beaten throughout the night.

Reuters reported on Friday that Ramstein USAF Base in Germany will house evacuees.

Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at 1 PM ET.

Update: Agence France-Presse is now reporting that Joe Biden will NOT be speaking at 1 PM ET.

No new time was announced by the White House!

What a mess!

The 1 pm remarks by President Biden on Afghanistan are not happening at 1… No new time announced by White House. — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) August 20, 2021

WATCH LIVE HERE:

