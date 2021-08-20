https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/20/what-are-they-hiding-joe-biden-will-only-stick-around-long-enough-to-say-some-stuff-about-afghanistan-before-retreating-again-to-delaware/

Yesterday, National Review’s Jim Geraghty took a comprehensive and damning look at the evidence that something is very, very wrong with Joe Biden. Among that evidence is his extremely conspicuous absence from the public eye. If the White House wants Americans to believe that Joe Biden is in charge and genuinely concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, they’re doing every possible thing they could do wrong.

And now, we can add this one to the list:

Notice anything?

Back to Delaware immediately after speaking? We’re noticing a pattern. They seriously can’t get him out of there fast enough. Substitute “Trump” for “Biden” and “Mar-a-Lago” for “Delaware” and all hell would break loose. Are we supposed to be satisfied with this?

It’s bad enough optics when Joe Biden is in D.C. and not answering questions. But at least he’s there, where you’d expect the president to be during an international crisis. Now, it looks like he’s straight-up fleeing or being whisked away to Delaware. How is anyone supposed to have faith in the Biden administration?

