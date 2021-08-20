https://redstate.com/jerrywilson/2021/08/20/why-doesnt-anyone-love-the-arizona-coyotes-n430298
About The Author
Related Posts
Transcript: Peter Doocy Blisters Jen Psaki on White House 'Misinformation Flagging' in Heated Exchange
July 16, 2021
McConnell Unlikely to Allow Vote on Supreme Court Vacancy if Majority Leader Again While Biden In Office
June 15, 2021
Watch: Ron DeSantis Shows What Leadership Looks Like on the Border Crisis as Biden Bumbles on World Stage
June 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy