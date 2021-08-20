https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/20/with-mike-richards-out-as-the-host-of-jeopardy-jeff-jarvis-attempts-to-cancel-mayim-bialik-next/

Mike Richards is out as the new host of “Jeopardy” after getting called out for allegedly controversial comments he made on an old podcast:

BREAKING: Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of Jeopardy! Official statement via Sony: pic.twitter.com/eJSwyBOXwN — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) August 20, 2021

He was also accused of rigging the hiring process as he was in charge of the hiring process:

Mike Richards quit as the next Jeopardy host after claims he rigged the host search and backlash over his comments about women. https://t.co/9UzPxlOlDN — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 20, 2021

He didn’t even last an entire Scarmucci:

He wasn’t even around for a @Scaramucci 🙂 Gone after 9 days. https://t.co/UGAKiwXP0u — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) August 20, 2021

And now they start all over again:

added a little update to our story https://t.co/A8AEsPHCMA pic.twitter.com/PLzHy3R9ij — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) August 20, 2021

So, this means that Mayim Bialik, who was hired to host various specials throughout the season, is not the permanent host:

So does this mean that No. 1 is now No. 1 and Mayim Bialik gets the job. That would be great…maybe Ken Jennings back in the mix? pic.twitter.com/eT2Z77Co66 — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) August 20, 2021

And that’s A-OK with journalism professor Jeff Jarvis who is right now trying to cancel Bialik for spreading “vaccine doubt” and hawking “brain quakery”:

And while we’re at it, keep in mind that Mayim Bialik, though vaccinated, spreads vaccine doubt and hawks brain quackery. She is no representative for a show about facts and authority. Replace the executive producer. Fire the executives over him. And give @levarburton the gig. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) August 20, 2021

She’s a snake oil salesman, according to Psychology Today:

More on the snakeoil (Psychology Today’s word) that Bialik sells:https://t.co/wrxmI6G0vL pic.twitter.com/4ddviqkSbA — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) August 20, 2021

Lib Josh Marshall agrees:

we need a clean break from richards and mayim. purge the whole operation and let Levar clean house — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 20, 2021

Keep in mind, these two white men are going after a real neuroscientist:

She’s a neuroscientist. — t (@dopaminediscord) August 20, 2021

A scientist with a PhD, which makes her a “Dr.” — even more so than Dr. Jill Biden:

If it’s Dr. Jill Biden, it’s Dr. Mayim Bialik. https://t.co/CkVkC53i9Q

“Mayim earned a BS in neuroscience and Hebrew and Jewish studies, as well as a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA.” https://t.co/CzCRXtzgq9 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 20, 2021

He’s being “intellectually dishonest,” that’s for sure:

Destroy a woman who spreads doubt? What has happened to you? I took the vaccine. I recommend the most people do. But I won’t pretend that there is no reasonable doubt about it. That’s intellectually dishonest https://t.co/bVdeG1YcfR — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 20, 2021

And here she is saying that she’ll get the COVID-19 and flu vaccines while addressing claims that she’s anti-vaxx, which she’s not:

With so much talk about vaccines these days I figured I would repost my stance about vaccines and this #covid virus. Hope everyone is staying safe, and staying home. ❤️ https://t.co/57qOC9ULy3 — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 28, 2020

***

