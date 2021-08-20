http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/1WXJFBTeLgk/With-prices-creeping-up-more-Americans-are-16400042.php
Kyle Dishman can’t afford to shop at the local grocery store anymore. Instead he goes to Dollar General, where he can make $40 stretch into a week’s worth of groceries and the occasional can of motor oil for his Chrysler 300.
He sticks with pasta, frozen pizza and canned vegetables, fully aware that “any food you can buy for only $1 is not the greatest for you.” But Dishman says prices have gone up so much that he’s started rationing his food.