https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-are-not-allowed-to-watch-the-sunset/

Victoria, Australia. Extra rules…..You are NOT to watch the sunset any more!!!!! This man needs help as he’s obviously insane….pic.twitter.com/PjdTuT9k8B — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) August 20, 2021

More rules on how to live your life in Sydney.

This scene from Australia is making the rounds…

$5000 fine for being human in Australia…