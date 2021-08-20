https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-are-not-allowed-to-watch-the-sunset/

Posted by Kane on August 20, 2021 2:44 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

More rules on how to live your life in Sydney.

This scene from Australia is making the rounds…

$5000 fine for being human in Australia…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...