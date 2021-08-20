https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-are-not-allowed-to-watch-the-sunset/
Victoria, Australia. Extra rules…..You are NOT to watch the sunset any more!!!!! This man needs help as he’s obviously insane….pic.twitter.com/PjdTuT9k8B
— Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) August 20, 2021
More rules on how to live your life in Sydney.
This scene from Australia is making the rounds…
This is horrific! pic.twitter.com/m8LcJmjHbC
— Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) August 19, 2021