KABUL—In the midst of the tragic humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, many Americans are stepping up to help provide for the basic needs of people still stuck in the country by sending food, water, and discarded Evangelicals for Biden t-shirts.

“We have an entire warehouse of these things and nobody wants to wear them anymore for some reason,” said Chet McGrugg, owner of Chet’s Cheapo T-Shirts Company. “I guess we’ll just send these overseas to people who need them. I’m sure they’ll really appreciate them.”

Charity organizations will be sending ocean containers of the shirts for the next week until Chet’s warehouse is empty.

We reached out to Evangelicals for Biden for comment, but were unable to find any evangelicals who would admit to being a part of the organization.

