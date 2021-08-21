https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/afghans-refugees-arrive-in-virginia-south-carolina-missouri/

Joe Biden’s administration has started its fast-tracking of Afghans into the United States as reports indicate arrivals have begun in Virginia, Missouri, South Carolina, and Connecticut.

In the last few days, hundreds of Afghans have arrived at Dulles International Airport in Loudon County and Fairfax County, for permanent resettlement. Some Afghans said they plan to move to Texas or California.

