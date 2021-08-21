https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-pfizer-vaccine-to-receive-full-fda-approval-on-monday/

The Food and Drug Administration is pushing to approve Pfizer two-dose COVID vaccine Monday, further expediting an earlier timeline for licensing the shot, according to people familiar with the agency’s planning.

Regulators were working to finish the process by Friday but were still working through a substantial amount of paperwork and negotiation with the company.

The approval is expected to pave the way for a series of vaccination requirements by public and private organizations who were awaiting final regulatory action before implementing mandates. Federal and state health officials are also hoping that an approved vaccine will draw interest from some Americans who have been hesitant.

Some universities and hospitals are expected to mandate inoculation once a vaccine is fully approved. The Pentagon earlier this month said it plans to make COVID vaccinations mandatory for the country’s 1.3 million active-duty troops “no later” than the middle of next month, or sooner if the FDA acts earlier.

