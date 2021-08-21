https://www.theblaze.com/news/angelina-jolie-biden-afghanistan-withdrawal-instagram

Angelina Jolie started an Instagram account on Friday, and used the first post on her new platform to smash how poorly the Biden administration handled the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In her first post on the social media platform, the Hollywood actress declared, “It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country.”

Jolie lamented about the money spent in Afghanistan, which is estimated to be $2.26 trillion since 2001, and the loss of life, which is believed to be approximately 170,000 casualties.

“To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand,” she wrote on her Instagram, which already has nearly 7 million followers in two days.

The Academy Award-winning actress included a letter that she was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

Jolie said she started an Instagram page to share the stories and the voices of “those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”

Also on Friday, Jolie wrote an op-ed for Time magazine titled: “The People of Afghanistan Deserve So Much Better Than This.”

“Whatever your views on the war in Afghanistan, we probably agree on one thing: it should not have ended this way,” she began in her article on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. “Giving up the idea of a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban, appearing to cut and run, and abandoning our allies and supporters in the most chaotic way imaginable, after so many years of effort and sacrifice, is a betrayal and a failure impossible to fully understand.”

Jolie criticized the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, “After all the bloodshed and effort and sacrifice and time, America seems to have lacked the will to plan this transition in a managed way. It was never going to be easy or perfect but could have been better, more decent and safer.”

“As an American I am ashamed by the manner of our leaving. It diminishes us,” she blasted Biden’s calamitous departure. “We have lost leverage to influence what now happens in Afghanistan. We lack a strategy to monitor and support women and civil society in Afghanistan, who the Taliban have a history of targeting—banning girls from school, confining women to the home, and inflicting brutal physical punishments, including public lashing, on any woman perceived to have stepped out of line.”

“Our allies are rightly upset, blaming the U.S. for a precipitate, unilateral withdrawal that missed the opportunity for any coordinated plan to preserve some of the gains made in the country,” she continued, hammering Biden’s withdrawal. “We have to acknowledge and address these realities, if we are to have any hope of learning from this dark moment.”

Jolie, who is a Special Envoy of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, warned that there will now be a “new refugee crisis.”

She had empathy for the military members, some of which had lost limbs fighting against the Taliban, who she met at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. She said the service members told her about “how proud they felt to be a part of helping the Afghan people gain basic rights and freedoms.”

The “Eternals” actress wrote, “I think of every Afghan girl who picked up her bookbag and went to school in the last twenty years even though she risked being killed for it.”

She also mentioned the “Afghan women who served as lawyers and judges and police officers—even as their female friends and colleagues were murdered in cold blood.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

