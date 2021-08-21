https://noqreport.com/2021/08/21/angelina-jolie-torches-bidens-afghanistan-withdrawal-sickening-betrayal-and-failure-impossible-to-understand/

Emmanuel Dunand; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Actress Angelina Jolie ripped President Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, which she called “sickening,” and “a betrayal and a failure impossible to fully understand.”

“Whatever your views on the war in Afghanistan, we probably agree on one thing: it should not have ended this way,” Angelina Jolie wrote in an op-ed she wrote for TIME magazine on Friday, adding that as an American, she is “ashamed by the manner of our leaving.”

The Eternals star added that “appearing to cut and run, and abandoning our allies and supporters in the most chaotic way imaginable, after so many years of effort and sacrifice, is a betrayal and a failure impossible to fully understand.”

“It diminishes us,” Jolie affirmed. “We have lost leverage to influence what now happens in Afghanistan.” Afghan people gather as they wait to board a U S military aircraft to leave the country, at a military airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021 days after Taliban’s military takeover of Afghanistan. (WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images) Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban’s military takeover of […]