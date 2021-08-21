https://noqreport.com/2021/08/21/are-effective-covid-medications-like-ivermectin-being-suppressed-because-their-successful-treatments-could-cause-vaccines-to-lose-government-funding/

Guest post by Kevin Moncla Are effective COVID medications like Ivermectin being suppressed because they could cause vaccines to lose government funding?

Not very long after the pandemic lockdowns began last year, we heard of a potential treatment for COVID-19 involving the off-label use of an existing medication called Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

A French doctor published two studies which showed amazing results. Soon thereafter President Trump mentioned the drug in a press conference as a potential game changer. Dr. Fauci dismissed the studies as “anecdotal”.

TRENDING: BREAKING: KILLER WALKS FREE! Capitol Police Officer Lt. Mike Byrd Exonerated for Shooting Ashli Babbitt Dead in Cold Blood

Hospital trials and observational studies soon began but they quickly showed the medication to be ineffective as a prophylaxis or as a treatment. But in every study, there was something wrong. Either the dosage was way too high or too low, it was only given to patients in severe stages impossible to recover or without Zinc, which was imperative. It seemed as if only minutes later, HCQ and anyone who mentioned it were viciously attacked for promoting quacks and snake oil.

Then an observational study was published in prestigious medical journals that claimed HCQ was ineffective […]