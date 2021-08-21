https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/21/aussie-police-solicit-crime-stoppers-in-search-for-covid-positive-man-wanted-for-arrest-for-failing-to-isolate/

We’ve done a few posts recently on Australia’s latest crackdown on the citizens in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, and soldiers are assisting police in doing door-to-door checks to enforce the most recent lockdown. 7News in Australia is reporting that police are on the lookout for a 27-year-old who is infectious and is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant after allegedly failing to isolate as directed by the Public Health Order.

AUSTRALIA- warrants are being issued for the arrest of ‘dangerous’ people who have tested positive for COVID! It’s like a horror movie, hunted down like criminals, arrested and forced into quarantine camps.#Arrest #COVID19Vic #COVID19nsw #NoVaccinePassport pic.twitter.com/wWV8BD2Q07 — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) August 21, 2021

New South Wales police have his mugshot, so we were wondering if he was wanted on some other outstanding warrant, but there’s no mention of any crime other than failing to isolate.

A public warning statement was issued in light of the risk to the health or safety of the public:

Mr Anthony KARAM, age 27, and known to frequent Wentworth Point, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is infectious. The community is warned to avoid contact with Mr KARAM and not approach him. Anyone with information about Mr KARAM’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers or their local police station immediately.

We don’t know what punishment he faces when captured.

Just nuts. I never thought I would be glad to live in the British isles after lockdowns but some countries have lost it totally — popey66🌸 (@popey0266) August 21, 2021

Have you seen this man? If you do, do not approach him he is armed with COVID and very dangerous. He is suspected of coughing in a communal area and we suspect he will strike again. — James Quigley (@madmacmacmad) August 21, 2021

Australia embarrassing itself again — AmberListLix (@MrLix) August 21, 2021

Calling someone infectious is dehumanising and degrading. The Australian state are acting like they’re in the middle of a zombie apocalypse treating it’s citizens like vermin and it’s inexcusable. The state violence towards Australian citizens should be condemned. — Aaron Lee Hudson 🇬🇧 (@AaronLeeHudson3) August 21, 2021

Cultural heritage.

Back to prisoner‘s island. — Comput Erpel (@ComputErpel) August 21, 2021

This is a blatant human rights violation. — SHD – Ghost (@SHD_Ghost1) August 21, 2021

Say what you will, but progressive governments on the left AND right are turning this bug into an excuse to test the waters for some post-modern totalitarianism. — SHD – Ghost (@SHD_Ghost1) August 21, 2021

Unreal. — Timothy S. Kim (@timothy_skim) August 21, 2021

Imagine the outcry if they posted pictures of people with AIDS or gonorrhea warning the public that they were infectious. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerr1873) August 21, 2021

This is like Mad Max the movie. — Sara_baxendale (@Baxendale_sara) August 21, 2021

Wow! It’s like the worst horror movie plot. A virus with 99.97% chance of survival creates a dystopian nightmare! — nickdron (@NickDron) August 21, 2021

Everybody from that guy’s point of view right now: pic.twitter.com/NaCINWc943 — Persona Non Grata 🌙👤🏚🕯 (@TownRecluse) August 21, 2021

Breaking every rule of our commonwealth constitution. — Lia (@lia232) August 21, 2021

Now we know why Australia took the guns away. — Tim Palya (@tpalya68) August 21, 2021

Guns are dangerous, but a positive COVID test? That’s beyond dangerous.

