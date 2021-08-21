https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/az-audit-report-delivered-examined-prepared-released/

The Arizona audit report will be presented to the Arizona Senate and reviewed by senate experts this coming week.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers shared messages directly from Senate President Karen Fann on Twitter.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers shared messages directly from Senate President Karen Fann on Twitter.

The draft report should be finished this coming week. Then the AZ Senate's specialized legal team will comb through it. This team includes the auditor, Senate president, Senate Judiciary chair, attorneys, and key Senate staff. They will verify the draft for accuracy, proof of documentation, and clarity. The AZ Senate will only issue a report that can be proven and is void of possible misinterpretation. Once these specialized Senate experts fully examine this report, the auditors will then prepare the final report, which will be presented to AZ Senate Judiciary Committee and the public.

Got this directly from @FannKfann The draft report should be finished this coming week. Then the AZ Senate’s specialized legal team will comb through it. This team includes the auditor, Senate president, Senate Judiciary chair, attorneys, and key Senate staff. (1/3) — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) August 21, 2021

prepare the final report, which will be presented to AZ Senate Judiciary Committee and the public. (3/3) — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) August 21, 2021

This is an airtight process and they will be verifying everything before releasing anything.

The Senate will not release a report that isn’t 100% factual and legally valid.

This report will is expected to be made public shortly after delivery to the Senate.

As we have reported, the results will be earth-shattering!

