If you read our story yesterday about CBS News reporting that the Taliban have been strengthened in Afghanistan because of climate change, you might have asked yourself, “is this from the Babylon Bee?”

With that in mind, Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon went ahead and made it official:

Did I forget to mention we bought CBS? https://t.co/9UQZJbhvqh — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 21, 2021

Perfect!

Bravo! 😂 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 21, 2021

Best news of the week! Congrats! 😂 — Amanda House (@AmandaLeeHouse) August 21, 2021

Looks like the Bee is starting to monopolize the media:

Did you also buy the New York Post? https://t.co/i7yyM8qO75 — Bill Whittle Network (@BillWhittle_com) August 21, 2021

