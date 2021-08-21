https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/21/babylon-bee-ceo-has-a-big-scoop-after-cbs-news-reports-what-has-strengthened-the-taliban/

If you read our story yesterday about CBS News reporting that the Taliban have been strengthened in Afghanistan because of climate change, you might have asked yourself, “is this from the Babylon Bee?”

With that in mind, Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon went ahead and made it official:

Perfect!

Looks like the Bee is starting to monopolize the media:

