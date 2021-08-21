https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/08/21/biden-administration-sent-out-thousands-of-bogus-visas-to-americans-in-afghanistan-n1471562

The proof of the Biden administration’s incompetence keeps piling up in the wake of the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. According to a report from Newsweek, Biden’s State Department sent out thousands of “bogus” generic visa documents to Americans in Afghanistan to help them get out of the country,

David Fox, who runs a marketing company in Kabul, said he received an email from the U.S. Embassy’s consular services department that included the document, meant to help citizens and Afghan citizens eligible for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) to leave the country.

Fox noted that the document looks like a U.S. visa, except it had no name, serial number, or barcode on it.

Clearly, the Biden administration didn’t consider the most obvious result of such a foolish move.

“And what do you think happened when these people received a document like this that has no name? Of course, they printed out a thousand copies,” Fox said. “You have tens of thousands of Afghans who now have this kind of ridiculous, bogus document that the State Department created.”

Related: U.S. Left Behind as Russia, China Rise in Central Asia

“I don’t know how else to explain something like this except for brain worms,” Fox added. “I mean, it’s absurd. What were they thinking?”

While several Biden administration officials have claimed that they prepared for every contingency, this rank incompetence proves again how unprepared they were for what happened, and this poorly thought-out remedy shows they’re flying by the seat of their pants trying to fix the situation… and making things worse.

A spokesperson for the State Department confirmed to Newsweek that it sent the documents to potential travelers in Afghanistan.

Thousands of Afghan citizens and Americans have descended upon the airport in Kabul in the hopes of fleeing the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

