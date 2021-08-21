https://bigleaguepolitics.com/biden-bans-importation-of-russian-ammunition-in-backhanded-swipe-at-gun-owners/

President Joe Biden’s State Department announced it would deny all importation permits for ammunition manufactured in Russia on Friday, with the department citing the alleged 2020 poisoning of Russian political dissident Aleksy Navalny.

The ammo ban serves as a de facto punishment for American gun owners for alleged corruption and misconduct on the part of the Russian government. Ammunition manufactured in Russia has consistently been the cheapest available since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2019, with brands such as Tula and Wolf offering steel-cased rounds in the .223 caliber at prices well below their western competitors. Steel-cased ammo is easier to manufacture than rounds cased in materials such as copper.

The anti-gun measure may leave blue-collar shooters without means to practice using their weapons, although it’s possible the forcible exit of Russian manufacturers from the US commercial exit will enable American manufacturers to fill the void of affordable rifle ammunition.

The backdoor attack may represent the most impactful attack on the Second Amendment during Biden’s tenure on the presidential throne, with luxury liberals increasingly realizing that direct attempts to criminalize civilian gun ownership are a lost cause and that backhanded measures are more effective.

The ban will enter effect on September 7th, 2021. It follows bans implemented by the Obama administration years ago restricting the importation of Russian-manufactured firearms. Sources within the American firearms industry have indicated that retailers have amassed considerable stockpiles of Russian-manufactured ammo, making it less likely the ban will drive up prices sharply and immediately.

