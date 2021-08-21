https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-effect-state-department-website-hacked-2-weeks-ago-unclear-breach-discovered/

The Biden Administration continues to implode sinking America.
The State Department was hacked “a couple of weeks ago” according to officials. Government officials said the cyber attack was a serious breach.

The Biden Effect strikes again.

Let’s see how long it will take them to blame Russia.

What a complete disaster.

“For security reasons” officials are not discussing the nature or scope of any alleged cybersecurity breach at this time.

This is what you get when one of two major parties hates their country.

