https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-effect-state-department-website-hacked-2-weeks-ago-unclear-breach-discovered/

The Biden Administration continues to implode sinking America.

The State Department was hacked “a couple of weeks ago” according to officials. Government officials said the cyber attack was a serious breach.

The Biden Effect strikes again.

Let’s see how long it will take them to blame Russia.

What a complete disaster.

TRENDING: Media Turns Against Biden, But Tucker Isn’t Buying It: “Something Else Is Going On”

It is unclear when the breach was discovered, but it is believed to have happened a couple weeks ago. A source familiar tells Fox the State Department’s ongoing mission to evacuate Americans and allied refugees in Afghanistan “have not been affected”. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 21, 2021

“For security reasons” officials are not discussing the nature or scope of any alleged cybersecurity breach at this time.

“The Department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously takes steps to ensure information is protected. For security reasons, we are not in a position to discuss the nature or scope of any alleged cybersecurity incidents at this time.” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 21, 2021

This is what you get when one of two major parties hates their country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

